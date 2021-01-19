Colorado Springs police uncover illegal gambling operation

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department uncovered an illegal gambling ring.

According to police, the Metro Vice Unit began investigating the illegal gambling operation in 2020.

Detectives were able to develop probable cause to obtain a search warrant, and on Monday they searched a home in the 1200 block of Adams Drive.

During the search, authorities detained 28 players for illegal gambling.

Police also cited Stephen D. Scott, 51, and Yolanda Fultz, 50, for Professional Gambling a Class 1 Misdemeanor and Gambling Premises a Class 3 Misdemeanor.