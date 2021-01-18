Pueblo Bulls have started a winning tradition

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Bulls have only been around for two years, but in that two years, fans have gotten used to a lot of scoring, hitting, and winning.

"Once we start scoring there's no stopping us," Bulls forward Wyatt Andres says. "We will put up over five goals a game consistently."



The Bulls were a playoff team in year one, but the coronavirus screwed up their chance at a championship. While there may not be any fans in the stands, the bulls are treating the Pueblo folks to more winning hockey. The bulls are one of the best teams in the league, sitting at first place in their division.

"You'll expect a great game no matter what," says goalie Doug Wakelyn. "It'll get physical at times, that's the nature of the game. It makes for some exciting hockey. With us, you know you'll get a good game."



They play in one of the best junior hockey leagues in the country, with players from here and all over the world. And when they decide it’s on… It’s on!

"We're gonna win. We're going to win games in the end. We are here to go all the way," Andres says.

"We have that drive to where we won't let anyone stop us, or get in our way," Wakelyn says.



You can’t catch them in person, but you can check them out on Hockey TV. And if anyone tells you that they’re not worth your time, that’s a bunch of bull.