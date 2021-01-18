Man dead in Teller County crash

News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol reported that one man died Sunday in a two car crash around 5:00 pm, on Highway 24, near Divide.

According to Troopers, A 37-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 was heading west on Highway 24 when he crashed into a Kia Forte that was stopped on the shoulder of the road. Investigators said the driver of the Kia, a 78-year-old man, died on scene. Both the passenger of the Kia and the driver of the Ford were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the truck was arrested for suspicion of DUI and the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at (719)544-2424.