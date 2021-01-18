Colorado Snow Accumulation Forecast

News

Partly sunny skies across the area this morning with temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s. Minimal warming is expected through the day in Colorado Springs due to the morning cold front and cloud coverage by mid-afternoon, capping any daily warming from taking place. Highs to 37 degrees in Colorado Springs and 45 in Pueblo. Snow showers will begin this afternoon in far southern Colorado and slowly propagate northward through the evening. Snow showers continuing overnight and tapering off by early Tuesday morning. Here's a quick look at snowfall totals.

Colorado Springs: T-1"

Monument: T-1"

Woodland Park: T-2"

Pueblo: T-2"

Canon City: 1-3"

Colorado City: 1-4"

Walsenburg: 2-4"

Alamosa: 2-4"

Trinidad: 2-5"

Extended: Snow showers will quickly exit Colorado to the south by Tuesday morning with lingering cloud coverage expected along the I-25 corridor. High temperatures back into the low 50s for valley areas by Wednesday, with a beautiful end of the work week filled with plenty of sunshine.

