Police need help finding 13-year-old-boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The CSPD is asking the public for help finding a missing boy, who they believe to be a runaway.

Police say that 13-year-old Kenyon Dorsey was reported missing by his mother, early Sunday morning. Police describe Kenyon as: 4’11” tall, 100 pounds, with a blond sandy afro, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, orange coat, and black and yellow Nike Jordan shoes.

If you see him you are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.