Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccine doses tossed out in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A freezer malfunction forced health officials in Pueblo County to toss out hundreds of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, 300 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been rendered unusable.

The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at a temperature of -94 degrees.

KRDO News Channel 13 is working to confirm more from Pueblo health officials on when the doses were lost, what exactly went wrong, and how the department is working to make sure vaccine doses won't be lost in the future.

On Thursday, Pueblo County's Sheriff's Office said they anticipate 1,000 seniors will be vaccinated at the new COVID-19 vaccination clinic near the Pueblo Mall using doses from Parkview Medical Center.