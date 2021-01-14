Flu cases decline while COVID-19 cases spike

News

Flu vaccinations are up 16.3 percent according to The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Two million Coloradans have received their flu shot this season.

Governor Polis has stressed the importance of the flu vaccination throughout this pandemic.

In doing so, Governor Polis was hoping to relieve some stress for the healthcare system during this difficult time.

Some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, therefore healthcare providers recommend you get tested for both if concerned about any symptoms.