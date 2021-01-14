Colorado State Patrol investigating deadly Chafee County crash

News

CHAFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead in Chaffee County Wednesday.

A news release said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 24 about two and a half miles east of Johnson's Village.

Troopers said a Nissan Pathfinder was driving west when it crossed the center line and collided head on with with an International semi-truck and box trailer.

The Nissan went off the north side of the road and down an embankment. The semi-truck went off the south side of the road and rolled down an embankment before it caught fire.

The driver of the semi-truck died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but died while they were being transported to a different hospital. A news release said their names would be released at a later time.

Colorado State Patrol said it believes drugs and alcohol are suspected to have played a role for the Nissan driver, but it doesn't believe speeding was a factor.

Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash.