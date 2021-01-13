Man in custody after ramming Colorado State Patrol trooper’s vehicle & calling in bomb threat

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol arrested one man after he rammed into a trooper's vehicle and called in a bomb threat.

According to CSP, officers responded to reports at 7:28 p.m. of a Jeep blocking the left southbound lane on I-25 near mile marker 112.

When the officer approached the Jeep, they saw the driver appeared to be impaired. The driver did not get out of the vehicle like instructed and instead drove away, continuing southbound on the interstate.

While driving, the man called 9-1-1 and informed the dispatcher a bomb was inside the Jeep. He then proceeded to ram his Jeep into a trooper's vehicle near mile marker 93.

CSP says no one was injured during the accident.

The man is currently in custody, currently, there is no word on whether or not he was intoxicated.

The bomb squad was notified of the threat, however, CSP says they do not believe the threat was legitimate.