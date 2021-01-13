Fatal motorcycle vs. vehicle crash at Austin Bluff Pkwy and Oro Blanco Drive
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Oro Blanco Dr. while crews work on a fatal accident.
Colorado Springs police say several lanes of traffic are closed due to a motorcycle versus vehicle fatal accident.
Several lanes of traffic closed on Austin Bluff Pkwy and on Oro Blanco Drive for a motorcycle vs. vehicle fatal crash. Avoid the area and expect delays. MCT responding. Closures expected for several hours.@CSPDComCenter @CSPDPIO— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) January 14, 2021
The Major Accident Unit of the Colorado Springs Police department is also responding. Closures can be expected for several hours.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information comes in.
