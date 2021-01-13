Skip to Content
Fatal motorcycle vs. vehicle crash at Austin Bluff Pkwy and Oro Blanco Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Oro Blanco Dr. while crews work on a fatal accident.

Colorado Springs police say several lanes of traffic are closed due to a motorcycle versus vehicle fatal accident.

The Major Accident Unit of the Colorado Springs Police department is also responding. Closures can be expected for several hours.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information comes in.

