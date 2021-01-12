James “Mike” O’Malley sworn into Colorado Springs’ City Council

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a Special Work Session on Monday, Colorado Springs' City Council swore in James "Mike" O'Malley to fill the vacant District 6 seat.

City Council says he will be in this position for the remainder of the term. O'Malley is taking the place of former Councilman Andy Pico, who was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in November.

On Dec. 8, 2020, the city council initially recommended O’Malley as its tentative choice to fill the empty seat.

Mayor John Suthers also gave his support in choosing O'Malley.

"He's clearly the most qualified," Suthers said. "He follows city government regularly and closely. He was the only candidate to call me, and call the utilities board, to ask what a councilman's relationship should be with them."

O'Malley initially moved to Colorado Springs in July of 2019 to represent the Office of the Secretary of Transportation at NORAD & USNORTHCOM. He is also a retired Captain in the Navy Reserves.

In the upcoming April election, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to vote on candidates to fill the new 4-year-term for District 6, which is on the east side of the city.