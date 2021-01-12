Colorado high school graduation rate hit high mark in 2020

News

DENVER, Colo. (AP) -- Colorado’s graduation rate reached its highest level in a decade with the Class of 2020, despite school closures and disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The Denver Post reports the Colorado Department of Education says 81.9% of high school seniors totaling 55,220 students graduated from public and charter schools last spring.

The department says Colorado’s high school graduation rate has increased 9.5% since 2010.

The number of student departures also fell during the 2019-2020 school year, when 8,561 seventh- through 12th-graders left the education system.

The department says the figure was the lowest in a decade.