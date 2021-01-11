Police arrest 5 minors after riot at Cedar Springs Health Behavior Health Services

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Jan. 9, Colorado Springs police were dispatched to Cedar Springs Behavioral Health Services Hospital after reports of juveniles running away from the facility.

According to officers, they arrived on the scene just after 9 p.m. and found multiple patients "rioting, overriding the facility, destroying property, and overtaking the staff."

CSPD helped Cedar Springs staff gain control of the facility. After the incident, staff members stated they wanted to press charges against the juveniles who had assaulted them.

Police identified five instigators, and they were taken into custody.

According to CSPD, several staff members suffered minor injuries during the riot.

Police say the five juveniles are facing multiple charges including 2nd-degree assault, 3rd-degree assault, and harassment.

No word on whether or not officers were able to locate the juveniles who ran away from the facility.