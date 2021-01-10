Local Cleveland Browns club celebrates playoff win, gives back to restaurant

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - With the Broncos out of the NFL playoffs, it was all eyes on the Browns tonight as they pulled off their first playoff win in 26 years.

Our local chapter of the worldwide Browns fan club was over the moon with excitement Sunday night.

During their watch party at the Old Chicago on Academy in Colorado Springs, club members told KRDO they could hardly believe their team made it to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years, let alone make it to the divisional round.

"Oh, it's incredible. It means everything," Browns Fan Lisa Moran told us.

"It's a dream come true right now. Especially after the 2020 we just had, It feels good," Jessica Rich said. "It feels like there's hope. There's something to look forward to for the first time in Browns history."

The Pikes Peak Browns Backers have met at the Old Chicago taproom every Sunday for years. They gathered outside on the patio most of this season.

"We've been coming to the Browns Backers for 12 to 13 years," Clay Fricke told us. "It's rewarding to finally see them make it."

The club fundraises for local charities by raffling off fan memorabilia. Sunday night, they donated $1,100 to Old Chicago -- a thank you for hosting them, and a way to help out after the restaurant's dining room was recently closed for more than a month because of COVID restrictions.

"We know that restaurant workers have been going through a tough year, and we just wanted to do what we can to give back," said Chapter President Kevin Sabins.