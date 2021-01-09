Police searching for road-rage shooting suspect

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a shots-fired call near Colorado Ave. and Walnut St. around 10:41 Saturday morning.

The victim told Colorado Springs police that a car backed out from a parking lot and into his path as he approached the intersection. After honking his horn, the victim said the driver of the other car made a U-turn and fired shots before driving off.

According to police, the victim was not injured, but his car was hit in the front and rear driver's side door.

Officers identified the suspect using video surveillance and purchases from local retailers. He's wanted on suspicion of attempted second degree murder.