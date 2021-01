News

ERIE, PA -- The Air Force hockey team remains winless nine games into the season, losing to Mercyhurst 6-3.

Despite a Will Gavin goal 1:24 into the game, and two goals in the opening period, the Falcons were not able to keep up. Mercyhurst exploded for three second period goals, which proved too much for Air Force.

Shawn Knowlton scored twice for the Falcons, who fall to 0-8-1 this season.