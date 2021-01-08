Twitter permanently bans President Donald Trump

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account on Friday afternoon, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

Twitter's decision comes two days after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in protest of the the presidential election results. The violent riot interrupted Congress from formally certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. However, that same night, Congress certified Biden's win.

A search for Trump's Twitter page yielded a message saying the account has been suspended.

In a public announcement, Twitter said its decision was made "in the context of horrific events this week."

According to Twitter, President Trump tweeted on Friday:

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Shortly thereafter, he also tweeted:

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Twitter said those two tweets have to be read in the context of "broader events in the country and the ways in which the President's statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence."

Twitter officially said Trump's tweets go against its glorification of violence policy. To read Twitter's full explanation of their decision, click here.