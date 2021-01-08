Movie theaters reopen in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Movie theaters are open to the public again in Colorado Springs.

Representatives with Cinemark and AMC told KRDO all of their Colorado Springs locations are back open as of Friday.

Movie theaters currently fall under the "indoor event" section in Colorado's Level Orange COVID-19 guidelines, which means they can run at 25% capacity with extra cleaning precautions.

Movie theaters were forced to close regular operations when El Paso County moved to Level Red COVID-19 restrictions on November 27. They were allowed to reopen when the county moved back to Level Orange Monday.

KRDO crews plan to catch up with some of the first movie-goers back as films pop on the big screens tonight. We'll have this full story on KRDO at four and five.