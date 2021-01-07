USA Today ranks U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum as top 2020 attraction

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite only being open for a little over seven months, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is getting national attention.

The museum has been voted the number one new attraction in 2020 by USA Today.

The voting process consisted of editor's choosing the top new attractions and then the public voted on their favorite with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum securing the number one spot.

According to Tommy Schield, the museum's director of marketing and communications, the award came as a welcome surprise.

"We didn't apply, we didn't do anything," Schield said. "It's one thing to just be recognized on an award but have people go out and vote daily for, I believe it was about a month, for just bringing the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum to the number one spot was truly special."

Now through Sunday, the museum is hosting Youth Sports Week - where any kid wearing their youth sports jersey gets into the museum for free.