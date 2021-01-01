Oldest bar in Fort Collins reaches $75,000 GoFundMe goal in three days

News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Faced with economic strain from COVID-19 restrictions, a "legend" bar in Fort Collins reached out to its customers for support.

In a video on the bar's GoFundMe page, owner Jake Latendresse says "we're facing economic catastrophe" and "we're kind of on our last leg."

The Town Pump is estimated to be turn 112 years old on Feb. 26, according to Latendresee. The owner goes on to explain that the historic bar has survived troubling times like the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression and the Vietnam War.

"This is probably the most challenging time in the history of the Town Pump. COVID-19 in 2020," Latendresse says.

Despite adapting to new changes with each COVID-19 guidelines, the Town Pump struggled to make ends meet. The owner says he had to furlough several employees and use his savings at times to save his business.

Faced with the decision to close for good, Latendresse asked loyal customers to help him by donating. Within three days, his GoFundMe page surpassed its goal of raising $75,000, with locals pitching in more than $81,000.

"For once in the past nine months there are tears of joy," the owner shared with his donors in a video update. "Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. You helped save the Town Pump."

Latendresse says "every dollar will go to help the Town Pump survive this pandemic so they can meet you on the other side with a cold drink in hand."