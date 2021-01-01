Gunshots fired at early morning New Year’s Day gathering in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - Several CSPD units responded to calls early Friday morning of gunfire at a large gathering in a parking lot near South Academy Blvd.

Colorado Springs Police said at about 12:30am on Friday, multiple officers from the Sand Creek Division responded to the parking lot of a business located in the 2400 block of South Academy Blvd., where they received reports of shots being fired at a large gathering.

Officers said when they arrived, they discovered several shell casings throughout the parking lot and many vehicles had been damaged. According to investigators, there were no reports of injuries.

Police said no suspects have been identified at this time, and the circumstances surrounding this disturbance are not known. The investigation is still ongoing.