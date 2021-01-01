Denver begins giving people permits to own pit bulls in 2021

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Starting in 2021, residents in the city and county of Denver will be able to own a pit bull after more than a three decade ban.

According to our partner 9News, about 65% of Denver voters in November were in favor of repealing the 31-year-old ban. Owners can now have up to two pit bulls but must register them with city officials and report bites or escapes.

Beginning on the first Saturday of 2021, residents can now request to obtain the special permits from Denver Animal Protection. The breed-restricted assessment takes about 45 minutes to complete.

If animal protection officers identify the dog as a restricted breed, the owner must get a permit. It costs $25 for an officer to assess your dog and additional $30 for a breed-restricted permit.

The permit has to be renewed every three years. If there are no citations during that period, then an owner may ask for their dog to be remove from the breed-restricted guidelines.