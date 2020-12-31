Pueblo churches ring bells for 3 minutes in honor of 300 lives lost to COVID-19

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bells of St. Therese Catholic Church in Pueblo rang its bells on Thursday for three minutes in remembrance of the 300 Puebloans who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Mayor Nick Gradisar asked local churches to ring their bells at noon in a citywide effort to remember the residents who died from coronavirus this year. The ceremony took place on New Year's Eve.

Puebloans also rang bells outside their homes and collectively joined in a few minutes of silence prayer or remembrance.