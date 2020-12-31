Man robs Colorado Springs dispensary early New Year’s Eve, destroys window and door

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a robbery at a local medical dispensary that took place early News Year's Eve morning.

The owner of The Apotheke at 2582 South Academy Blvd., Reneé Sweets, reached out to KRDO about the robbery.

According to Sweets, the robbery happened at 3:30 a.m. A white SUV dropped off a man, he spent more than two hours trying to pry open their door, he shattered a window with a rock but was stopped by bars and then left.

He then broke through the back door. Once inside he stole a full tip jar, an iPhone, and a glass piece. Below is a sped-up video of the man using a pitch-fork styled tool to get into the back door. Sweets said it took him roughly three minutes to get in.

"We are a small mom-and-pop shop, something like this hurts after the year we have all had," said Sweets. "I am begging the community for help identifying this man."

The suspect and the SUV that dropped him off were caught on surveillance camera. He is described as a white man, thick build, he was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark navy or black jacket with a hood and white strips on the shoulders, orange gloves, and a blue medical mask.

A surveillance camera caught him carrying a grey bag and dark-colored backpack with light-colored trimming that has Marvel's "Black Panther" logo on it.

After taking the items, he was picked up by the white SUV.

Sweets told KRDO the police are currently investigating and asked anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle to come forward.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000.

To leave an anonymous tip call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867