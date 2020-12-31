Deadly New Year’s Eve crash shuts down Highway 160 in both directions near Walsenburg

News

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after a deadly crash along Highway 160 near Walsenburg on New Year's Eve.

Colorado State Patrol received reports of the accident at 5:50 p.m. They say the accident involved a semi-truck and a black Ford F-150.

According to CSP, the driver of the truck was ejected and died. The driver of the semi did not report any injuries.

Highway 160 is now shut down near mile marker 303 in both directions while investigators work on the scene. CSP confirmed a hazmat crew is also responding to the scene, saying more than 50 gallons of fuel was spilled from the semi.

No word on what caused the accident, the highway is expected to be shut down for several hours.