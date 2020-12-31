Colorado Springs police arrest man after causing crash and assaulting an officer

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man Thursday afternoon after he caused an accident at the northeast corner of Palmer Park Blvd. and Academy Blvd before assaulting an officer.

According to CSPD, a woman was driving when a man in the passenger seat took hold of the steering wheel and turned it to the right, causing the vehicle to leave the road and collide with a retaining wall.

Police responded to reports of the accident at 12:18 p.m., once on scene officers tried restraining the man, identified as Irvin Molina. During the arrest, Molina head-butted an officer.

The officer was not hurt, and Molina and the driver reported no significant injuries.

CSPD reports Molina was taken to the Criminal Justice Center and faces domestic violence-related charges and assault on a police officer.

Investigators say intoxication by illegal narcotics was a contributing factor in the incident.