Sunshine and chilly temperatures Wednesday

Mainly sunny skies and chilly Wednesday. Cool temperatures heading into 2021.

TODAY: A bit cooler today with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. Plentiful sunshine and light winds.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold morning lows once again with morning starts in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather for New Year's Eve with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low and mid-40s. Cool temperatures heading into the first day of the new year with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. Happy New Year! 2021 here we come.