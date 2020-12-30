Man in critical condition after shooting at Best Western in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Best Western hotel in Colorado Springs on Tuesday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the hotel in the 7200 block of Commerce Center Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside one of the hotel rooms.

Police gave first aid until paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing surgery and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the case. Police say they believe they have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the community.