Pueblo Mayor reassessing COVID curfew for 2021

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar's office has confirmed with KRDO that the city is reassessing the future of the 'Home by 10' COVID-19 curfew. The curfew restricts outdoor and non-essential travel for Puebloans every night of the week from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The mayor's office says Gradisar has not come to a decision on what to do with the curfew before the new year begins.

The curfew was put into place on Oct. 29 and was originally supposed to last two weeks. Mayor Gradisar extended the curfew deadline twice. The Mayor hoped the curfew would help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in Pueblo.

On Nov. 26, Pueblo County's two-week COVID-19 incidence rate was at 2,183 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. As of Tuesday, that number has dropped to 607.9 COVID-19 cases.

According to Pueblo County Health Director Randy Evetts, cases have dropped significantly in recent weeks thanks in large part to community efforts.

However, Evetts says it would be premature to say the worst is behind us.

Even though the surge after Thanksgiving was minimal, health experts fear a surge of COVID cases in the coming weeks. Also, now that the vaccine is starting to be distributed to health care workers, there is a fear that the community will immediately ease up on COVID-19 restrictions and safety measures, leading to a rise in case numbers.