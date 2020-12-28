Colorado Springs police identify driver who died after hitting two utility poles last week

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department released further information on a deadly crash that happened Wednesday, Dec. 23 involving multiple vehicles.

CSPD says they were notified of the crash near the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and Southgate Road at 5:52. Once at the scene, police found one driver dead.

An investigation from the Major Crash Team revealed a maroon Honda sedan was traveling at a high speed northbound on S. Nevada Ave when it collided with a Ford sedan that had just turned onto S. Nevada Ave. from westbound Southgate Rd.

According to CSPD, that collision caused the Honda to lose control and rollover, knocking down a utility pole before coming to rest on its roof against another utility pole. The pole that fell struck two vehicles southbound on S. Nevada Ave.

Police identified the driver of the Honda as David Jacobs, 22, of Shelbyville, Kentucky. CSPD says he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, however, he did die at the scene.

None of the other drivers were injured, including the Ford sedan driver who remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

CSPD says no arrests have been made in this investigation is ongoing, they do consider excessive speed to be a factor in the crash.

According to CSPD, Jacobs was the 48th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.