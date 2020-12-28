CDOT partners with Lyft for discounted New Year’s Eve rides

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportations (CDOT) is teaming up with a popular ride-share company to try and lower the number of DUI arrests this New Year's Eve.

Data shows Colorado Springs is one of the top three cities in the state for fatal DUI crashes, along with Denver and Thornton.

Sam Cole with CDOT told KRDO there were around 300 DUI arrests in Colorado last New Years.

"We know that New Years celebrations are going to look a lot different this year, but one thing that will remain constant -- I'm sure -- is people will be drinking," he said.

CDOT is teaming up with Lyft for "the Gift of Lyft," to provide $10 ride vouchers to the first 200 people who hop on their website and sign a pledge not to drink and drive. The vouchers have been available every Thursday night in December for people in Colorado Springs, Thornton and Denver. The program's last night is this Thursday -- New Year's Eve.

Cole said there's been a 14 percent increase in fatal DUI crashes this year, so around 100 law enforcement agencies across the state will be out for full DUI enforcement Thursday night.

Cole told KRDO the Gift of Lyft funds are coming from an anonymous, private source as an added precaution to try and keep Coloradans safe this holiday season.

"We just don't want people to end the year on a bad note with a DUI, or even worse, getting into a fatal crash," he said.