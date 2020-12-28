AT&T donates thousands to D60 for mental health counseling

News

AT&T has contributed more than $38,000 in grant funds to Pueblo City School District 60 to assist high schoolers experiencing anxiety, depression, or mental health issues.

With these grant funds, D60 says they will be able to cover costs for students receiving counseling through State of Grace Counseling. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these funds couldn't have come at a better time.

"We know there are ninth-graders that might not have stepped inside of their high schools yet," said Dalton Sprouse with D60. "We know mental health assistance can be at an increased need at this point and time. So we want to make sure that our students, families, and teachers know that these services are available for students in need.

Around $23,000 of the of the funds donated by AT&T were meant for a separate D60 student related project, however, due to the pandemic the funds have been redirected to providing counseling to students.

“Through our giving initiative, Believe Denver, we are supporting organizations that help create sustainable progress for underserved communities,” said Roberta Robinette, Colorado President of AT&T External Affairs. “Through Believe Denver, AT&T leverages resources and employees to raise awareness around economic empowerment and mental wellness by supporting impactful programs that will inspire hope for Colorado.”