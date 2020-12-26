Shots ring out in Pueblo’s Bessemer Neighborhood

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police responded to a shots fired call in the Bessemer neighborhood, around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning, near the intersection of Baystate Avenue and Stone Avenue.

Witnesses told authorities they heard several gunshots followed by screams. However, when authorities arrived, the shooter or shooters had already fled the scene.

It wasn't until 5 a.m., that a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a potential male victim. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, with a gunshot wound to his right leg above the knee.

According to police, the man would not tell investigators how he received the gunshot wound. It is not entirely clear if the victim is connected to the shooting in Bessemer.

There are no persons of interest in the case at this time.