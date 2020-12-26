Police asking for information in Saturday drive-by shooting

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police responded to a shooting shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the 4500 block of Dillon Drive.

According to police, one person was shot by a suspect driving a blue or green Ford Explorer. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

The victim told police he had an argument with the suspect, which escalated to a shooting while driving north on Dillon Drive.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Officer Charleston at (719) 553-3382 or Pueblo Dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.