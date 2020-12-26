Gov. Polis extends order to give cash payments to unemployed Coloradans

News

DENVER (KRDO) - On Saturday, Governor Jared Polis announced he has extended an order that provides a one-time cash payment to Coloradans who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order gives the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to provide qualifying Coloradans a one-time cash stimulus payment of $375 to those individuals who were previously making less than $52,000 per year and qualified for unemployment at least once since March 15. Funding will be allocated through February 28, 2021.

The governor also announced an extension of an executive order that would allow Colorado's political parties to continue using remote services to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This order is set to expire on January 25, 2021.