Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are searching for a missing woman.

According to an alert sent out, Arlene Carter, 81, was last seen on foot in the area of 34th Lane and Ford Road in Pueblo County.

Carter is 5'01", has blue eyes, and short grey hair. Deputies say she was last seen wearing a light, bright green and black jacket and a pair of blue jeans.

The report says Carter has a limp and drags her right foot. She wears glasses but does not have them with her. She also suffers from cognitive impairment.

If you see her you're asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)-583-6250