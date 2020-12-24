Coloradans seek answers as unemployment checks stop

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young Pueblo mother is trying to figure out how to make ends meet after she didn't get her unemployment check this past Monday.

Tatianna Cotten lost her retail job over the summer and said she never had an issue getting her benefits on time until she was approved for extended unemployment benefits.

“We did spend a little bit more money on somethings, you know we thought the money was coming," Cotten said.

Cotten is one of three people KRDO spoke with who didn't receive unemployment Christmas week. All of them told us they are frustrated after receiving no answers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

“They’ll hang up on you. They don’t go to a live person. It’s a bot that just goes in a roundabout circle," Cotten said.

Cotten says sitting in limbo has been challenging and emotional.



“I’ve been trying to hold it together especially with my girls and trying not to let them see anything or be worried. But it’s hard. It’s really stressful and to not even be told ‘hey, we’re working on this or we’re looking into it," Cotten explained.

13 Investigates contacted state labor department officials about Cotten's situation and the two others who reached out with the same problem.

A spokesperson said all three appeared to have changed some of their personal information, which puts a hold on their claim to protect them from fraud.



“I have no idea how my information would have been changed. And if it had been, why haven’t I been reached out to? It’s been almost two weeks," Cotten said.

The CDLE has pledged to contact Cotten and the others to verify if they changed their information and fix the problem.

However, one man who previously experienced unemployment issues and is now an unemployment advocate says CDLE needs to be held accountable for their lack of communication with the unemployed.

Josh Schwartz told KRDO many unemployed Coloradans are having to connect with each other on social media pages to get answers.

"It's an absolute systemic tragedy. I mean, there are thousands of folks in our group alone that are knocking on the door of a poverty at a level they've never experienced. And to compound that with the unknown. Folks can process bad news. They can process things that are not favorable. What they cannot process is the unknown," Schwartz said.