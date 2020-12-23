Community comes together to help UCHealth ICU nurse after fire destroys her house

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a devastating house fire in Colorado Springs, the community came together to raise more than double the initial goal to help a UCHealth ICU nurse and her family.

According to Emily Lawrence, an electrical fire broke out in her guest room Saturday night. Their belongings were either completely melted or destroyed from smoke damage.

In a Facebook post, Lawrence wrote she and her fiancé, who is a teacher, were not home at the time of the fire. Their neighbors were the ones who told them about the fire, fearing the safety of the couple's two dogs. Thankfully the dogs were with them at the time.

Lawrence says firefighters were only able to save a fireproof safe with important documents and a necklace given to her by her late grandfather.

On Sunday, a friend organized a GoFundMe to help the couple gain access to basic necessities like toiletries, clothing, and food. The initial goal of $5,000 was quickly met and as of Wednesday afternoon, $11,701 has been raised.

Lawrence had the organizer post a message Monday, thanking everyone who's donated and helped her and her family through this tragedy.

According to the GoFundMe, the couple and their dogs are staying at a friend's house and are in the process of talking to insurance and figuring out their next steps. To help, go to their GoFundMe here.