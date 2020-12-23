Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police searching for at-risk 18-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police are asking the public to help find At-Risk-Adult Cameron Tracy, 18.

CSPD says he is a white man, 5'7, 115 lbs, has red hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage baseball hat, a black hoodie, light blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (719)-444-7000.

Shelby Filangi

