Colorado Springs police searching for at-risk 18-year-old

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police are asking the public to help find At-Risk-Adult Cameron Tracy, 18.

CSPD says he is a white man, 5'7, 115 lbs, has red hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage baseball hat, a black hoodie, light blue jeans, and white shoes.

CSPD requests your help in locating an At-Risk-Adult identified as 18-year-old Cameron Tracy. He is a white male, 5’7, 115 lbs, red hair & hazel eyes. He was last seen in a green camo baseball hat, black hoodie, light blue jeans, & white shoes. Please call 719-444-7000 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/3pWY0IvVKQ — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 24, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call (719)-444-7000.