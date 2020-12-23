Colorado Springs police investigating deadly four-car crash

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a rollover accident involving several cars at South Nevada Avenue and Southgate Road.

According to CSPD, there were four cars in total, all blocking the entire northbound side and taking out a light pole.

One person died before first responders made it to the scene, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are not sure how the wreck occurred or how many others are injured.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area Wednesday night while they work on the scene.