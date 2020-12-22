Colorado Springs police arrest man suspected of stealing from an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office patrol car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department said Tuesday, officers arrested a man believed to have been involved in the robbery of an El Paso County Sheriff's Office patrol car.
On December 20, CSPD began an investigation after someone entered a fully marked El Paso County Sheriff's Office patrol car and stole several items including a body-worn camera, a ballistic vest, a Taser, and a Glock semi-automatic pistol.
Tuesday, officers with the Downtown Area Response Team were on patrol when they were sent on a call about a man with a handgun in Acacia Park.
Once there, police say they found Chantry Jacob Loewen, 36. After investigating they determined Loewen was a convicted felon and had the Glock semi-automatic pistol taken from the patrol car.
Officers arrested Loewen and took him to the El Paso County Jail. He faces charges of First-Degree Criminal Trespass as well as Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders, both class 5 felonies.
Comments
1 Comment
Awesome!! You gotta be a freak, degenerate scumbag psycho to break into a police officers car AND steal his service weapon!! If you are that brazen to do something like that, then you are clearly a dangerous animal who needs to be put down. That is obvious by the fact that he only had that weapon, I believe a couple of days, and people were already calling police to report him brandishing said weapon.