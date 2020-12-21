Person forced to jump from window during early morning house fire in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - An early morning fire forced someone to jump from a 2nd story window in Pueblo, Monday morning.

The Pueblo Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a commercial structure fire around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. According to the PFD the caller reporting the fire, said 2 victims were trapped inside the building and that flames were showing from the front of the multi-family dwelling.

Firefighters said when they arrived on-scene they treated a victim who jumped from the second story of the building. They said no other injuries were reported. Crews battled the structure fire for about 3 hours.