Christmas looks different for many Colorado Springs churches this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Many local churches are getting creative with their Christmas services this year because of the pandemic.

Senior pastor Brady Boyd with New Life Church, one of the biggest churches in Colorado Springs, told KRDO they just can't risk hosting their usual crowd of around 1,500 people this Christmas Eve.

"We realize that it's not safe for thousands of people to be in a room together, so unfortunately, we're having to make that change this year," he said. "It makes us a little sad, but we know it's the right thing to do for our community."

Like many churches in Colorado Springs, big and small, New Life is streaming it's Christmas Eve service online.

"It'll be just a beautiful presentation of carols and candles and a short message," Pastor Brady explained.

Meanwhile, you can expect elves, a few surprises for the kids, and a candle lighting at the Heart of the Springs Church Christmas Eve drive-in service.

Pastor Mike Hensley says they bought a radio transmitter and set up a stage. With a massive parking lot and an open field next door, they plan to have room for anyone who wants to swing by.

"Sit there and enjoy something but still feel like you're a part of something," Pastor Mike said. "Plus, you can stay in your pajamas, you know? And, you can stay in the comfort of your car."

Other smaller sized churches like Trace Church in northern Colorado Springs are allowing people to register for socially distanced Christmas services.

The pastors we spoke with said they're still excited for the holidays even if they are a little different, and they're optimistic as they wait for things to go back to normal.

"We feel like we're right at the end of this," Pastor Brady said. "Hopefully next Christmas Eve we'll all be back together."