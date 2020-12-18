HUD Secretary Ben Carson awards over $2.2 million to help families find housing in Colorado

News

Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson awarded $78 million to hundreds of public housing authorities across the county, with $2.24 million being distributed throughout Colorado.

This funding is designed to help families and residents in public housing and voucher-assisted housing increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies.

“Putting people on the path to self-sufficiency by helping them find jobs and increase their earned income is an essential part of HUD’s mission,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “This funding is a good example of how federal and local partnerships work to help connect families to jobs and educational opportunities to help them become a success.”

The Family Self-Sufficiency Program funding also helps local public housing authorities connect residents with existing programs and services in the local community.

“In the HUD Rocky Mountain Region, we know there is no one-size-fits-all path to self-sufficiency,” said HUD Regional Administrator Evelyn Lim. “The FSS Program is an exemplary model for addressing needs of residents by connecting them to the resources they need, which enables them to achieve economic independence.”

Here is a breakdown of the 2020 Family Self-Sufficiency Program funding in Colorado:

Legal Name Amount Funded Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Division of Housing $65,000.00 Housing Authority of the City of Fort Collins $223,260.00 City of Grand Junction Housing Authority $54,624.00 Boulder County Housing Authority $216,000.00 Housing Authority of the City of Englewood $54,313.00 Housing Authority of the City and County of Denver $327,384.00

Participants in the program have to sign a five-year contract that requires the head of the household to set specific goals and achievements allowed under the FSS Program.

To successfully graduate from the program the head of the household must be employed and no member of the FSS family could've received cash welfare assistance within twelve months prior to the program graduation.

For more information on the FSS program and how to apply residents are asked to reach out to their local housing authorities, that can be found here.