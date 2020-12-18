Colorado health department to launch vaccine dashboard on Friday
DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health is launching a new online data dashboard tracking the state's vaccinations.
The vaccine dashboard is kicking off at 4 p.m. on Friday at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine. The data includes information about the vaccine rollout and how many does have been administered in Colorado.
KRDO is working to learn more about the dashboard. Check later for updates.
Comments
2 Comments
Spend Spend Spend on things people will not use. Just like the contact app. What a joke.
So far the site is useless. It doesn’t even have the info presented earlier about which hospitals get how many doses. That would at least provide something other than filler.