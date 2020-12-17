Vaccinations underway at Pueblo hospitals

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo will begin vaccinating their staff with the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

Registered Nurses, Certified Nurses Assistants, Respiratory Therapists, and any staff in direct contact with COVID-19 patients will have priority to receive the vaccine first.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the first shipment of 3,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Pueblo County Distribution Hub. 1,000 of those doses were transferred to Parkview Medical Center.

A total of 190 doses of the vaccine were delivered to Pueblo's St. Mary Corwin Medical Center, and six members of their staff were vaccinated Wednesday evening.

Doug Ooley, a registered nurse at St. Mary Corwin, was the first health care worker in Pueblo to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccines in the steel city! Doug Ooley a registered nurse at @StMaryCorwin is Pueblo’s first recipient of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Oi39FXZTrs — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) December 17, 2020

"We've been asking for this for eight months, nine months now, so this is exciting," said Ooley. "I hope it boosts morale [at St. Mary Corwin.] I hope everyone who wants to take it can get it, and that we start seeing a turnaround. Hopefully, we see infection rates dropping and people not dying."

St. Mary Corwin says they hope to use all 190 doses of the vaccine for front line health care workers in the next three days. They anticipate another shipment of the vaccine to arrive some time next week.