Rural hospital receives 1st batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, despite challenges

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Transporting and storing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has presented challenges for smaller communities, including St. Thomas More hospital in Cañon City.

The hospital is one of a few in rural areas to administer doses of the drug, as well as the first in Fremont County.



"We are the only hospital in Fremont County for Fremont County residents, so it was really critical that we keep our healthcare workers safe," Hospital CEO Kristi Olson said.

The hospital began administering some of its 300 allotted doses Thursday. At least 55 healthcare workers frequently in contact with COVID-19 patients received the vaccine.

"At one point we thought we were going to be receiving frozen vaccine and that we would be a distribution hub."

In addition to logistics required to transport the vaccine at an ultra-cold temperature, Olson said the plan itself changed multiple times.

"Then we found out that was not going to be how it was going to work. We were going to receive the thawed vaccine from Pueblo Public Health. So, then we had to reconvene and figure out a different plan."

Although the hospital's shipment followed behind others in El Paso and Pueblo Counties this week, Olson said it also provided for new opportunity.



"They were able to work out some of the kinks in the system, so that by the time we were getting it, we had already had some lessons learned and were able to kind of hit the ground running."

The hospital plans to administer all of its vaccinations by the end of the week.



