Gas line repair temporarily closes C & S Road in Foutain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers are asked to avoid the area of eastbound C & S Road from Fountain Mesa to Link Road while crews work on fixing a gas line in the area.

According to the Fountain Police Department, the road is expected to be closed for the next five to six hours while Black Hills Energy works on the repair.

There is also no access to C & S Rd. from Silverglen or Legend of Oak in either direction.

No word on what caused the broken gas line, anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)-390-5555.