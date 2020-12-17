Colorado Springs and El Paso County introduce sales tax relief programs for restaurants

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In what has been an incredibly hard year for Pikes Peak area restaurants, City and County leaders are hoping to ease the burden with a new sales tax program.

On Monday Colorado Springs and El Paso County leaders released their plan for a sales tax program that would allow restaurants to receive a rebate of up to $1,400 per month or sales tax on up to $70,000 in sales. To qualify for the program restaurants have to show they suffered greater than five percent loss from the third quarter of 2019 to 2020's third quarter.

However, the programs will cover different months of revenue. Colorado Springs' program offers refunds based on the taxes remitted on sales from November 2020, December 2020, January 2021, and February 2021. El Paso County's program offers refunds from July 2020 through February 2021.

The sales tax relief program still needs approval from the City and County. It was proposed to City Council on Tuesday and is expected to gain approval in January. The County’s version of the program could receive approval as early as this month.

While the County and City are working together on this, it is two separate programs that restaurants can apply for. The program is limited to the General Fund portion of taxes for each organization: two percent for Colorado Springs and one percent for El Paso County.