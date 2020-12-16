Send cards to patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado this holiday season

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you want to put a smile on a patient's face at Children's Hospital Colorado, send them a holiday cheer card!

Every year you have the opportunity to bless a child at the Anschutz Medical Center with a holiday card.

You can pick the card design online and type out a message. A volunteer at the hospital will then print out the card and hand-deliver it to the patient's room.

If you don't know a patient at the hospital, you can simply address the card to "A Special Patient" in the patient name field.

Sending a card is free and there are a handful of designs for you to choose from.

Click here to send a card to a patient.